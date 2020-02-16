Intel 10th-Gen CPU’s Go on Sale Despite Not Yet Being Out!

The existence of Intel’s Comet Lake-S processors is currently one of the worst-kept tech secrets. We all know that they’re coming and, in addition, that engineering samples have been making the rounds for at least a month.

Despite them not expected to be officially released for another month or two, however, it seems that some people have decided to get a little naughty with their samples. In a report via TechSpot, a number of Intel 10th-gen processors have been posted for sale on the Chinese retailing website Taobao.

Intel Comet Lake-S Processors

Now, since the news broke, it would appear that the processors have either been sold or removed from the retailer. If you check the website (via the link here) you will see that it goes to a 404.

With the specific listing confirming the Core i5-10600K and non-K model, however, one can only presume that all going well, launch day is sooner rather than later!

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly not uncommon to see leaks emerge ahead of a product’s launch. For example, only yesterday we saw up close and personal images of the i9-10900 appear online.

To see them actually being able to buy, however, is rare. As such, we imagine that if Intel can track the source down (which may not be impossible), someone is going to be in some very hot water!

If you do see one, however, we’d probably advise avoiding it. There are, after all, always means of making fakes!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!