Intel 500-series Motherboards Rumored to Land Next Month

It’s been strongly rumored for several months now that Intel would announce the launch of its brand new Rocket Lake-S CPU platform at some point in early 2021. As for exactly when, however, was something of a moderate mystery. Following a report via Videocardz, however, we may have a pretty strong indication that it will happen as soon as next month.

Why? – Well, because inside sources reportedly close to Intel are suggesting that their new 500-series motherboards (Z590/B560/H510) will be officially launched on January 11th. A day that, just incidentally, happens to be when Intel will be making their CES 2021 keynote address.

Intel 500-Series Motherboards!

Likely set to represent the final DDR4 compatible motherboard design, while we admittedly might be putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 5, it seems almost certain that if the latest LGA1200 motherboard 500-series designs are launched on January 11th, then the formal announcement of Intel’s new Rocket Lake-S CPU platform can surely not be far behind!

A Curious Bit of Wording

What is perhaps striking most interesting is the fact that while we have said that this will be the 500-series launch, the source of this rumor has gone as far to say that January 11th will also be the release date for these new motherboards. – If this is true, and let’s just say we’re on the fence at the moment, it could clearly be a pretty huge precursor to a flurry of product unveils from partners such as Gigabyte, ASUS, MSI etc. All of which will be clearly anxious to put their Z590 models on display!

Rest assured though that whatever happens during CES 2021, we’ll be ready to bring you all of the key launches and announcements from it!

