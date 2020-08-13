Intel 9th-Gen Processors Start Getting Hefty Discounts

With the 10th-generation of Intel processors being well-established in the market, it was always inevitable that, sooner or later, their 9th-gen releases would start getting some price cuts. To date, however, they had remained somewhat stubbornly expensive.

In a report via TomsHardware, however, it has been confirmed that various online retailers (likely under new orders from Intel) have started applying some pretty hefty discounts of up to 25%!

Intel 9th-Gen CPU Discounts

Based on the discounts (which are available through a wide variety of retailers) it seems that that most of Intel’s 9th-gen processors have been discounted between 15-25%. Some of these include:

Core i9-9900K – $435

Core i7-9700K – $339

Core i5-9600K – $194.99

Of the various retailers, Amazon is confirmed as being one of the most proactive in terms of deals and the i9-9900K can be grabbed for less than £400 at the moment. That’s practically stealing!

What Do We Think?

Despite it being last-gen technology, it’s hard to ignore that the Intel 9th-gen processors are still very bloody good! As such, if you have been looking for a new processor and don’t like the prices you’ve seen to date, this could well be the moment you’ve been waiting for!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new processor? If so, would these deals tempt you into getting an Intel 9th-gen CPU? – Let us know in the comments!