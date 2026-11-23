Intel is preparing a new variant of its Panther Lake processors specifically aimed at the more affordable handheld console market. This new model is the Arc G3 Play.

This entry-level model will be called Arc G3 Play and will aim to sit below the already known versions in the Arc G3 family, expanding the options available to manufacturers in the sector in the future.

Intel Arc G3 Play

According to the information available about this component, the chip’s integrated GPU will feature just four Xe3 cores, which is a considerable reduction compared to the higher-end options in the series. While the standard Arc G3 model uses ten cores and the Extreme version goes up to twelve, the affordable variant will offer just one-third of the graphics power of the top-end models.

As for the chip’s internal configuration, the preliminary design combines eight efficiency cores without any performance cores. This 0+8+0+4 configuration would replace a mixed design that the company had previously revealed in August, which included performance and low-power cores, while keeping an architecture based on four Xe3 graphics cores for compact computers and devices aimed at budget gaming.

Regarding power consumption and specifications, the processor is expected to operate within a TDP range of between 8 and 25 W. This is lower than what the more powerful alternatives in the series require, as they reach 30 and 35 watts respectively. This would allow for better temperature and power consumption management, although at the cost of lower performance.

The idea behind these chips is to make it possible to produce handheld consoles costing less than $800, making them accessible to a wider audience.