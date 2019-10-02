Intel Cascade Lake 10th Gen Core X CPUs Launching Oct 7th

It looks like Intel are ready to counter AMD in a big way this month. Have they got some new groundbreaking tech? Not really, but they are changing their tactics it seems. The new Core X CPUs are coming. Known as “Cascade Lake” the new HEDT processors come in the LGA2066 package.

Cascade Lake

AMD has already shown they can get damn close to Intel for IPC performance. Plus, AMD has them well and truly beaten on price right now. Combine the two and it’s clear Intel has to either up the performance or cut the price; or both. Well, Core X CPUs will look to almost halve the price per core for Intel CPUs. For 9th Gen we were looking at around $103 per-core. For Gen X, that’ll be under $60.

i9-10900XE

I can’t say I’m completely swung on the new product name. I dunno, 10xxx seems a bit too long to me. However, the 10-core and 20-thread CPU should pack a good performance punch. Prices are expected to start around $600.

i9-10920XE

This will be the 12-core and 24-thread model. It’s expected to be around $700.

i9-10940XE – 60XE

This will be the 14-core and 28-thread models, which should be priced at around $800. Furthermore, the 60XE will offer 18-cores and 28-threads at $999.

Expensive?

Well, yeah they are expensive. At up to $999 they’re hardly consumer chips. However, these are the extreme consumer heavy hitters. Plus, they’re still around half the price of the last-gen, which is a huge leap in the right direction for Intel. Expect more details to follow at the soft launch on October 7th.