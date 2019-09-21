Intel Cascade Lake-X i9-10980XE and i9-9900KS Details Leaked

Things certainly seem to be ramping up on the Intel front with a number of pretty substantial rumors and leaks in the last week. For example, only earlier this week we saw benchmarks leak from the Intel i9-10900X processor. In addition, the release of the i9-9900KS this month seems (pretty much) a guarantee.

In reports via TechPowerUp, however, there’s even further news and we’re going to kick things off with the Intel Cascade Lake-X Core i9-10980XE.

Intel Cascade Lake-X Core i9-10980XE

Following some leaked images from Geekbench, we have some benchmarks figures from the upcoming i9-10980XE. This will represent a HEDT model for Intel. It does, however, appear to confirm an 18 core/36 thread design.

The results themselves are to be taken with something of a pinch of salt as the methodology is not known. It is, however, some food for thought and certainly points towards a very high level of performance. Not that we expected anything less.

What About the i9-9900KS

Following up on this news is some new information on the i9-9900KS. As above, this is expected to release earlier this month and while not a great deal has been revealed about this processor, it does appear that this will have a 127w TDP design. Presumably to handle that 5GHz all-core clock frequency.

It’s not masses of information, but it’s definitely more than a little to sink your teeth into.

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s upcoming processor releases? Do you think this i9-9900KS will have any impact on AMD Ryzen? – Let us know in the comments!