Intel Cascade Lake-X i9-10980XE and i9-9900KS Details Leaked

/ 32 mins ago

Things certainly seem to be ramping up on the Intel front with a number of pretty substantial rumors and leaks in the last week. For example, only earlier this week we saw benchmarks leak from the Intel i9-10900X processor. In addition, the release of the i9-9900KS this month seems (pretty much) a guarantee.

In reports via TechPowerUp, however, there’s even further news and we’re going to kick things off with the Intel Cascade Lake-X Core i9-10980XE.

Intel Cascade Lake-X Core i9-10980XE

Following some leaked images from Geekbench, we have some benchmarks figures from the upcoming i9-10980XE. This will represent a HEDT model for Intel. It does, however, appear to confirm an 18 core/36 thread design.

The results themselves are to be taken with something of a pinch of salt as the methodology is not known. It is, however, some food for thought and certainly points towards a very high level of performance. Not that we expected anything less.

What About the i9-9900KS

Following up on this news is some new information on the i9-9900KS. As above, this is expected to release earlier this month and while not a great deal has been revealed about this processor, it does appear that this will have a 127w TDP design. Presumably to handle that 5GHz all-core clock frequency.

It’s not masses of information, but it’s definitely more than a little to sink your teeth into.

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s upcoming processor releases? Do you think this i9-9900KS will have any impact on AMD Ryzen? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives