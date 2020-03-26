Intel Comet Lake-H & Nvidia Super Mobile Arriving on April 2nd?

Presuming everything goes according to plan, and we admit that the outbreak of the Coronavirus may change a lot of scheduled launches, 2020 is shaping up to be a very interesting year for the laptop market. While the release of AMD’s 4XXX mobile platform is certainly an exciting proposition, Intel and Nvidia are both expected to get some of their own products out the door a little earlier and, if the rumors are to be believed, they may both be coming out on the same day!

Intel Comet Lake-H and Nvidia ‘Super’ Mobile!

In a report via Videocardz, it is being suggested that April 2nd may be one of the biggest landmark dates in the laptop market. Well, for 2020 at least. Why? Well, it is believed that both Intel and Nvidia will use this date to formally launch their latest releases. Specifically, Intel’s 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H processors and Nvidia’s mobile versions of their ‘Super’ graphics cards.

In other words, we might have some new and truly powerful CPU/GPU combination releases just on the horizon!

What Do We Think?

From a consumer standpoint, this could be really great news! We will, arguably for the first time in a while, have two new technologies launching that’ll be available within one product. Imagine, within the next few weeks Intel Comet Lake-H laptops could be available to buy with Nvidia’s ‘Super’ graphics platform. Put simply, it has all the hallmarks of offering some of the most powerful laptop releases seen to date.

Pouring some cold water over this hype, we should note that it is entirely speculation at this point. With many manufacturers expected to formally confirm their new line-ups on April 2nd, however, the stars are aligning for something big here! We will, as always, keep you posted!

What do you think? Would you be interested in this potential new laptop combination? Do you think AMD will be able to respond effectively? – Let us know in the comments!