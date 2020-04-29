Intel Comet Lake-S Final Specs and Prices Leak!

All going well, we expect Intel to formally confirm their Comet Lake-S platform within the next few days (possibly tomorrow) with a release date expected for around the end of May. In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that the cat may already be out of the bag as detailed ‘final’ specifications have leaked from the entire range. This also includes what their reported MSRP (base retail prices) will be!

Intel Comet Lake-S

The slides leaked appear to be genuine and conform with the various other reports we’ve seen surrounding Comet Lake-S since the beginning of the year. At a glance, they certainly look more than a little impressive, and Intel consumers will undoubtedly be scrutinizing these with some detail to pick what seems to be the best in terms of price point and performance.

Let’s, therefore, take a look at what’s been revealed and how this all pans out across the Comet Lake-S CPU series.

Specifications & Prices

To save your eyes looking at these leaked images (which are clearly not of the highest quality), you can find the specifications and prices detailed in the chart below.

i9-10900K 10C/20T 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 5.3/4.9 GHz 125W $488 i9-10900KF 10C/20T 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 5.3/4.9 GHz 125W $472 i9-10900 10C/20T 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 5.2/4.6 GHz 65W $439 i9-10900F 10C/20T 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 5.2/4.6 GHz 65W $422 i7-10700K 8C/16T 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz NA 125W $374 i7-10700KF 8C/16T 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz NA 125W $349 i7-10700 8C/16T 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz NA 65W $323 i7-10700F 8C/16T 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz NA 65W $298 i5-10600K 6C/12T 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz NA 4.5 GHz NA 125W $262 i5-10600KF 6C/12T 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz NA 4.5 GHz NA 125W $237 i5-10600 6C/12T 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz NA 4.4 GHz NA 65W $213 i5-10500 6C/12T 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz NA 4.2 GHz NA 65W $192 i5-10400 6C/12T 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz NA 4.0 GHz NA 65W $182 i5-10400F 6C/12T 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz NA 4.0 GHz NA 65W $157 i3-10320 4C/8T 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz NA 4.4 GHz NA 65W $154 i3-10300 4C/8T 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz NA 4.2 GHz NA 65W $143 i3-10100 4C/8T 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz NA 4.1 GHz NA 65W $122 G-6600* 2C/4T 4.2 GHz NA NA NA NA 58W $86 G-6500* 2C/4T 4.1 GHz NA NA NA NA 58W $75 G-6400* 2C/4T 4.0 GHz NA NA NA NA 58W $64 G-5920** 2C/2T 3.5 GHz NA NA NA NA 58W $52 G-5900** 2C/2T 3.4 GHz NA NA NA NA 58W $42

Features

Overclocking

With new Core S-Series processors Intel is introducing a refreshed Intel Extreme Tuning Utility with following features:

Per-core HT Disable/Enable

PEG/DMI OC

Enhanced Voltage/Frequency curve controls

Thinner Die

The new CPUs will feature thinner dies and thicker IHS, which in Intel’s own words should improve thermal performance.

Graphics

All Core K and non-K series (except F-models) feature Intel UHD Graphics 630

Celeron features Intel UHD Graphics 610

Memory

Intel Core: Two Channels DDR4-2933

Pentium/Celeron: Two Channels DDR4-2666

PCIe 3.0 Lanes

All Comet Lake-S CPUs feature 40 platform lanes

New 10th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors Features

NEW Up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost

NEW Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

NEW Intel Hyperthreading Technology across Core i9 to i3 processors

NEW Up to 10 cores with 20M Intel Smart Cache

NEW Up to DDR4-2933 support

NEW Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking

NEW Intel 400 Series Chipset

NEW 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection I225 (Foxville) support

I225 V2 (B2 stepping) is now in productions and works at 2.5GBE on all compliant 2.5GbE Link Partners.

What Do We Think?

On the surface, the Comet Lake-S range seems very decent. The biggest outstanding question marks, however, surround their power requirements and how hot they will run. While not 100% confirmed, we have heard various rumors (from differing sources) that these processors are going to be rather hungry in terms of wattages and also that at 100% load, they might be more than a little toasty (at least by their usual standards).

We will, of course, find out for certain when the NDA breaks and we can look to review some of these processors. For now, however, there’s more than a little to digest here to keep us all busy!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!