Intel Comet Lake-S Prices Leak Online (Again)

/ 18 mins ago
intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

With Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors expected to launch by the end of this month, there’s already been more than a few leaks suggesting what level of performance we can expect from them. The overwhelming consensus, however, largely points to three factors. They’re going to be fast, they’re going to be hot, and they’re going to require a lot of dedicated power!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, we may have just learned one of the more critical pieces of information. Namely, how much they’re going to cost!

intel comet lake-s price

Intel Comet Lake-S Prices Leak

The processors above were reportedly listed by Canadian retailer ‘DirectDial’. While they have since been taken down, it wasn’t before someone grabbed a screenshot of the listed prices.

To save your eyes (and the conversion of Canadian Dollars into US), the prices are as follows:

  • i9-10900 (10 cores / 20 threads, 2.8 GHz to 5.2 GHz): $486 USD
  • i7-10700K (8 cores / 16 threads, 3.8 GHz to 5.1 GHz): $419 USD
  • i7-10700 (8 cores / 16 threads, 2.9 GHz to 4.8 GHz): $362 USD

Are they accurate though? Well, based on a prior leak we saw last month, they do seem to be (at least comparatively, and taking exchange rates into account) probably about right!

intel comet lake-s price

What Do We Think?

So, based on two sources now, we have a pretty good idea how much the Intel Comet Lake-S platform will cost and, if we’re being honest, the figures are not exactly surprisingly. They are going to (comparatively, and generally) be more expensive than AMD and, at the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, the main crux is going to come down to the performance.

Will Intel be faster than Ryzen 3000? Probably. Based on the news surrounding their temperature and power requirements, however, it’s a series of processors that may well be best avoided! Prove us wrong Intel!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

