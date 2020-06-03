Intel Confirms 8th-Gen Coffee Lake CPUs are in ‘End of Life’

All good things must, sooner or later, come to an end and it seems for the Intel 8th-generation ‘Coffee Lake’ platform that time is now. In a report via TechPowerUp, Intel has officially issued a statement confirming that the CPU line-up has officially entered its ‘end of life’ phase and, as such, if you do really want one of these processors, you only now have a limited time to act!

Intel to Discontinue Coffee Lake Processors

So, what exactly does this mean? Well, with the notice being issued on June 1st, the 8th-gen Coffee Lake platform is now officially in its ‘end of life’ phase. While they will still be available for a period of time, it has been confirmed that OEM availability will end on December 18th, and, for us humble consumers, the last date in which these CPUs will be shipped out of Intel will be June 4th, 2021.

In other words, Intel’s 8th-gen Coffee Lake platform has around a year to go now before it is done, finished, and over! Well, from a freshly manufactured standpoint at least.

What Do We Think?

The decision to end this CPU platform isn’t particularly surprising following the recent release of Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S series. It does, however, suggest that based on the timelines, the 9th-gen processors are also likely going to see a similar decision made at around this point next year.

While not wishing to sound overly sentimental about this decision though, Intel’s 8th-gen platform does deserve a lot of credit. Particularly since (although possibly a matter of some debate) both the 9th and even the 10th generation releases are essentially evolutions rather than revolutions of this original (and fantastic) design!

