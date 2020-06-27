Intel ‘Confirms’ Alder Lake-S Moving to New LGA1700 Socket

The release of Intel’s Alder Lake-S CPU platform is still widely presumed to be a long way off. I mean, we still need to get Rocket Lake-S out of the way and even that isn’t expected to land for around a year! Following some internal information obtained directly from Intel, however, we do seem to have some information surrounding their next-next-gen platform. Specifically, that (in something that’ll likely surprise no one) Alder Lake-S will be moving to a new socket platform.

Intel Alder Lake-S To Move to LGA 1700 Socket

In a report via Videocardz, the above image (reportedly taken from internal Intel resources) clearly shows (at the bottom) a reference being made to LGA-1700. As such, it seems pretty clear that their next-next-gen platform will be set to arrive with the requirement of a new motherboard socket design.

While moving sockets is something that Intel users are well accustomed to, for this launch it may have a very specific purpose. Why? Well, it’s anticipated that the Alder Lake-S platform will be Intel’s first release to utilize DDR5 memory.

When Will We Know More?

As we noted above, the release of the Intel Alder Lake-S platform is not expected for a significant amount of time yet. As such, you can expect any news surrounding it to be rather thin on the ground until at least this point next year.

For the moment, however, we at least know (with a fairly solid guarantee) that when it does arrive, we can expect a whole host of new motherboard designs with it!

