Intel Confirms Comet Lake-H Launch for Late Q1 2020

Intel has undoubtedly been more than a little busy at CES 2020 so far, but one of the biggest questions surrounding their products (other than their Xe graphics card) is when their next-generation of processors will be launched.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we do at least have an answer to part of that question. Gregory M. Bryant of Intel has confirmed that their upcoming range of Comet Lake-H laptop processors will be launched before the end of Q1 2020.

Intel Confirm Comet Lake-H Processor Release

Now, while this isn’t the desktop version announcement that (I daresay) most of you were hoping for, it does at least confirm that Intel’s latest laptop platform will be ready before the Summer.

The cynic inside me, however, suggests that this release date may have been moved up a little. Specifically in answer to AMD’s reveal of their 4XXX laptop range which, they claim, will be the best processor ever seen in the mobile series.

What Do We Think?

While new laptop processor releases are always nice, what we really want to know is when we can expect their upcoming Comet Lake-S series to launch.

Will Intel drop us any clues in that regard? Well, CES 2020 still has plenty of time to throw up a few surprises. For now, however, all we can say is that the laptop market for this year is certainly heating up!

What do you think? Are you planning on buying a laptop in 2020? Are you current erring towards Intel or AMD? – Let us know in the comments!