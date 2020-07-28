Intel Confirms Launch of Core i9-10850K at $453

Since the start of the month, rumors began to emerge that Intel was working on a brand new processor release from the Comet Lake-S range. Specifically cited as the Core i9-10850K, this was certainly something of a curious creature as, rather than a refresh (as recently seen with the AMD Ryzen 3000 ‘XT’ processors), this was a brand new release from a line-up that had initially made its debut around 3 months ago.

With more than a few hints suggesting that the launch was fast approaching, in a report via Videocardz, it is now official. The Intel Core i9-10850K is here!

Intel Core i9-10850K

With the launch now confirmed, a lot of the speculation surrounding this CPU release has (somewhat surprisingly) proven to be highly-accurate. For example, when compared to the top-of-the-range 10900K, the 10850K comes in 100MHz slower (3.6GHz base up to 5.2GHz boost). Additionally, even the speculated price of circa $450 has proven to be correct with Intel citing an MSRP of $453.

While no direct performance comparisons are yet available, considering that this will retail for around $40 less than the 10900K, it certainly seems to be a very decent option for consumers.

What Do We Think?

Pending the release of some actual (and confirmed) benchmark results, the biggest curiosity is undoubtedly going to be how this will compare to other Comet Lake-S processors and particularly those at the high-end level of performance. With them anticipated to hit retailers within the next few weeks, however, we’re not going to have to wait long before we find that out!

In a nutshell though, as someone who has (largely) been somewhat critical of the Comet Lake-S range, in terms of price to performance, the 10850K has the potential to be (perhaps surprisingly) one of the best releases from the entire series!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!