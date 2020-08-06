Intel Confirms Tiger Lake Launch for September 2nd

Last month, Intel issued a teaser that ‘something big’ was coming on September 2nd. While it didn’t exactly take a genius to speculate that this would probably (if not almost certainly) be the official launch of its new ‘Tiger Lake’ CPU platform, it was enough to at least allow for some speculation.

In a report via Videocardz, however, with Intel officially giving out invites to the digital event, it has now been categorically confirmed. Tiger Lake will make its debut on September 2nd!

Intel to Launch Tiger Lake on September 2nd

With digital invites being issues to various media partners, it is understood that the live-streamed event will begin on September 2nd at 5 pm (BST). While it has been confirmed that Tiger Lake will form the main basis of the event, it should be noted that this will likely also contain a lot of information surrounding their new ‘Xe’ integrated graphics architecture.

A factor that, arguably, has been of far greater interest to the industry and casual observers.

What Do We Think?

While we can likely expect Intel to reveal a lot surrounding its new Tiger Lake platform, the main hope is that this will be more substantial than other live-streamed tech events we’ve seen so far this year. For example, Nvidia’s GTC was a pretty boring affair (coming from the guy who painstakingly watched all 9 videos).

Still, with less than a month to go, we’ll finally get to know if Intel will (finally) have a pretty substantial response to AMD Ryzen’s seemingly unstoppable march!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!