Intel i7-11700K Beats Ryzen 5950X on Geekbench

Within the next 2-3 weeks, Intel is expected to formally confirm the launch of its brand new 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors, and, quite frankly, of the news that has leaked about them so far, I have to admit that I haven’t been overly optimistic about them. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure they’ll be excellent CPUs, but with AMD raising the bar again with the Ryzen 5000 series, I haven’t yet been too convinced that Intel would be capable of getting the single-core feather firmly back in their cap.

Following a new listing on the Geekbench website, however, an Intel i7-11700K has been spotted, and based on the score provided, it may have the beating of the Ryzen 5950X by as much as 8% in single-core performance.

Intel i7-11700K

Achieving a score of 1807, this is clearly quite notably higher than the AMD Ryzen 5950X which scored 1654 (albeit, Team Red’s processor comparatively destroys it in multi-core performance). Basing the score off the prior generation of Intel CPUs, however, it seems that despite the Intel i7-11700K likely coming with lower clock speeds, it has still found a means of giving around 20-30% better single-core performance (again, based off the score).

What Do We Think?

Before you start getting all excited about what Intel’s Rocket Lake-S may potentially offer gaming consumers, we should throw in the caveat that Geekbench does not provide an overly solid set of individual results when it comes to direct CPU comparisons. Hence why in our own review process, while we do utilize Geekbench, we also perform 5 other benchmarks to give the best overall impression for our readers. – So, the short version is, take this news with a pinch of salt.

Given that the Intel i7-11700K isn’t even going to represent the ‘flagship’ of the Intel 11th-gen range, however, this is definitely the most positive news I have seen from it so far! – Albeit, matching or just barely beating AMD still likely won’t represent a ‘good enough’ level of performance for many consumers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!