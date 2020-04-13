Intel Core i9-10900F Reportedly Pulls Up to 224W

Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen plenty of leaks surrounding the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S platform and, if we’re being honest, most of it hasn’t been overly positive news. For example, only last week did a leak suggest that the Core i9-10900F was going to be running insanely hot and, by proxy, it did feed into rumors that this new range of Intel CPUs was going to be amazingly power-hungry.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, new leaks surrounding this specific processor have again crept out and they do seem to indicate that they’re definitely going to be heavyweights in terms of their power gobbling requirements!

Intel Core i9-10900F

In the leak, it is being suggested that the power configuration for the Intel Core i9-10900F is remarkably high. Specifically, with a PL1 value set at 170W, and PL2 at 224W. In other words, at peak load, this processor could require 224 watts of dedicated power!

While it’s not exactly as high as the 300w figures leaked earlier this year, remember that this isn’t the unlocked version of the processor. As such, there will be at least one other model that will be (in terms of performance) even stronger than this. Put simply, this really isn’t boding well!

What Do We Think?

So, at this point, despite the official launch date not expected until the end of this month, we already have pretty much nailed on confirmation of four key facts surrounding Intel’s Comet Lake-S. It’ll be fast, it’s run on a new socket design, it’ll run hot, and it’ll require a lot of power.

Yes, there’s every chance that the higher-tier models could steal the performance thunder away from AMD Ryzen 3XXX, but at what cost though? Call me crazy, but I’d sooner have a slightly slower processor if it came with a more friendly temperature and power control functionality. In a nutshell, Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S isn’t looking good!

