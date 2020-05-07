Intel Core i9-10900K Overclocked Benchmark Leaks!

Unless we’ve missed the memo (and trust me, we haven’t) the NDA in terms of reviews for Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform doesn’t arrive for another 2-3 weeks. Such trifling matters, however, have largely never stopped most products from leaking some information a little ahead of the schedule.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we have something more than a little interesting. You see, not only has an Intel i9-10900K been benchmarked (with the results leaking online), but it also appears that someone was having a play with the overclock settings!

Intel i9-10900K Overclocked & Benchmarked!

In the results, we can see that the Intel processor has been pushed up to a 5.4Ghz clock speed. Admittedly, not massively higher than the 5.3Ghz boost speed it comes with out of the box. With this in place, however, the person (who has clearly chosen to remain anonymous) has recorded a 3002 multi-core result in Cinebench R15.

A score that would, incidentally, have it just slightly below the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. Before you go rushing off to plant the AMD flag, however, with it being so early in the day, you clearly have to take these results with a pinch of salt.

What Do We Think?

On the whole, beyond the results, there’s nothing particularly surprising or shocking to be found here. In fact, the only piece of information I was highly curious about is notably missing. Namely, just how hot this processor was during the test because I have a growing theory that the Intel Comet Lake-S range is going to be more than a little toasty.

Still, we have results and confirmation of a mild (if not exactly mindblowing) overclock. We do, however, await our own testing which (sorry folks) will not be leaking ahead of schedule!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!