Intel Core i9-10900K Overclocked Benchmark Leaks!

/ 19 seconds ago
intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

Unless we’ve missed the memo (and trust me, we haven’t) the NDA in terms of reviews for Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform doesn’t arrive for another 2-3 weeks. Such trifling matters, however, have largely never stopped most products from leaking some information a little ahead of the schedule.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we have something more than a little interesting. You see, not only has an Intel i9-10900K been benchmarked (with the results leaking online), but it also appears that someone was having a play with the overclock settings!

Intel Core i9-10900K

Intel i9-10900K Overclocked & Benchmarked!

In the results, we can see that the Intel processor has been pushed up to a 5.4Ghz clock speed. Admittedly, not massively higher than the 5.3Ghz boost speed it comes with out of the box. With this in place, however, the person (who has clearly chosen to remain anonymous) has recorded a 3002 multi-core result in Cinebench R15.

A score that would, incidentally, have it just slightly below the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. Before you go rushing off to plant the AMD flag, however, with it being so early in the day, you clearly have to take these results with a pinch of salt.

Intel Core i9-10900K

What Do We Think?

On the whole, beyond the results, there’s nothing particularly surprising or shocking to be found here. In fact, the only piece of information I was highly curious about is notably missing. Namely, just how hot this processor was during the test because I have a growing theory that the Intel Comet Lake-S range is going to be more than a little toasty.

Still, we have results and confirmation of a mild (if not exactly mindblowing) overclock. We do, however, await our own testing which (sorry folks) will not be leaking ahead of schedule!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend