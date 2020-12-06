Intel Core i9-11900K Appears in AotS Benchmark

Following the launch of the Ryzen 5000 processors a little over a month ago, Team Red found yet another way of bringing some amazing new CPUs to the market that are undoubtedly tempting more and more Intel users over to the AMD camp.

With their 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S platform, anticipated for release in March, technically being their first real response to Ryzen, however, there were more than a few hopes that Intel might have been able to get back in a position to, again, establish some superiority. Following a report via Chiphell, however, a leaked engineering sample of the Core i9-11900K (the presumable flagship Intel’s 11th-gen CPU range) on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmarking tool doesn’t give results that are overly optimistic!

Intel Core i9-11900K

With a cited base clock speed of 3.5GHz, it is understood that, based on the prior 10th-gen releases, Intel is looking to push the boost clock speed possibly as high as 5.5GHz. Something that would clearly, at least on paper, show some apparent dominance over AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X (which has a boost speed of 4.9GHz).

Following the results below, however, while directly compared to similar results seen from the AMD flagship processor, it seems that despite the fact that the Core i9-11900K isn’t set to release for at least 2-3 more months, it may not have the ability to outperform Zen3 in gaming! – Put simply, while the results certainly look decent, we’ve already seen better from AMD, and, for Intel, that undoubtedly has to be a concern!

What Do We Think?

As we have often said in the past regarding AotS results, it is not the most reliable benchmarking tool and, as such, the figures provided should be taken with a pretty substantial grain of salt. More so the fact that if this was legitimately a Core i9-11900K used, then it’ll certainly be an engineering sample that may have some certain restrictions in place over the final ‘finished’ product.

What can be said, however, is that with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X achieving around 10-15% higher frame rates on similar hardware when compared to this new Intel result, Rocket Lake-S may well turn out to be a huge disappointment for gaming consumers. Whether that will be the case, however, remains to be seen! Rest assured though, we’re eyeing this up with more than a little curiosity.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!