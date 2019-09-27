Intel Core i9-9900KS Processor Retail Price is Leaked

If the rumours are to be believed, and we see no reason why they are wrong, then Intel will release their brand-new i9 9900KS processor at some point within the next month. With Intel already touting it as being the ‘worlds fastest gaming processor’ there’s already a lot of interest surrounding it. Particularly in how it will compare to the highly-successful AMD Ryzen 3000 range.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that an online retailer might have accidentally pulled their trigger finger a little early as we have an (albeit not 100% confirmed) retail price for the i9 9900KS. So, how much is it going to cost? Well, put simply, this level of performance doesn’t come cheap!

Intel i9 9900KS Processor

The website listing was made by Australian retailer MWave. Although the page has since been removed, it was not before someone noted down the release price. So, how much will it cost? Well, converting the Australian price into US dollars, it looks likely to carry a price tag of around $600. That may even turn out to be a little less. Only because Australian tech prices can sometimes be on the high side.

In terms of performance, we can likely expect a 4.0 GHz base clock and 5.0 GHz all-core Turbo. Of these, the latter is certainly more than a little interesting. Albeit, it’s still unclear as to how long that speed could be held by the processor.

What Do We Think?

With clock speeds such as these, Intel will likely retain and increase their (albeit much reduced) top spot as the best gaming processor. In terms of outright CPU grunt and power, however, the AMD 3900X (which is incidentally around $100 cheaper) will still likely have a hugely significant advantage.

With them expected to hit shelves within the next 2-4 weeks, however, rest assured we’ve got our test bench ready to check this out!

What do you think? Are you interested in this upcoming i9 9900KS processor? Do you think it will be good enough to sway potential Ryzen customers away? – Let us know in the comments!