Intel Core i9-9900KS Processor To Release This October

Intel has been reeling somewhat in recent weeks over the popularity seen in the release of the AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation processors. While it is still very debatable, Intel is still (just) clinging onto the top spot (in terms of outright gaming performance) with its i9 9900k processor. The margins, however, are perhaps a little too slim for comfort.

It seems, however, that the success of AMD may have forced Intel into something of a knee-jerk response. In a report via TechPowerUp, Intel is set to release their i9 9900KS processor this October.

Intel i9 9900KS Processor

While still being based on the 14 nm++ “Coffee Lake Refresh” silicon, Intel is releasing this (essentially updated) CPU in order to attempt to cement their place at the top of the gaming tree.

In fairness, it does come with some pretty impressive specifications. For example, it will release as an 8-core/16-thread CPU, with an all-core turbo boost frequency of 5.00 GHz (quite notably higher than the 4.6GHz the AMD Ryzen 3900X has).

This will, however, likely come at the cost of a higher TDP rating as it will clearly need the power to produce that speed on all cores.

Is This a Panic Release?

Some have already called the processor a ‘panic release’ by Intel based on the success of Ryzen and, in fairness, there is more than a little to back this up. Most notably amongst this evidence is the fact that this is (yet another) 14nm(++) release. In addition, I think it would be fair to say that 2-3 months ago, Intel likely had no intention of releasing this processor. Those market share figures, however, which are creeping into AMD’s favour (currently around 30-35%), must have someone over at Intel worried though.

With it likely set to retail for a $499 price tag, however, it could prove to be very popular. Particularly with those who are still not entirely convinced to make the move to AMD.

