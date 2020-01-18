Intel CPU Supply Issues Expected to Continue Throughout 2020

It’s been well documented since 2018 that Intel has been having a lot of problems producing CPUs in numbers sufficient to meet demand. Oh, don’t get us wrong, as individual consumers, you’ll likely not struggle to get the processor you want from a variety of retailers. The main issue, however, lies with their biggest partners (such as pre-built PC designers) who place orders in the thousands. Put simply though, Intel is struggling to cope!

It’s a problem that has seen many companies starting to turn their attention towards the AMD platform and, at the risk of being Captain Obvious, that’s something that Intel clearly doesn’t want!

In a report via WCCFTech, however, it seems that any hope of them fixing this issue any time soon seems unlikely as sources are suggesting that their supply issues will continue to persist throughout the entirety of 2020.

Intel Supply Issues To Persist!

Sources reportedly close to Intel and their AIB partners are suggesting that, based on current predictions, Intel isn’t going to solve their supply problem this year.

Intel, however, has pointed out that the main issue in with supply is an unexpected level of growth. While the company expected demand to grow by around 11% in 2018, the figure was actually closer to 25%. As such, they’ve been playing catch-up ever since with AMD happily drinking up the overspill.

Another major problem, however, has been Intel’s rather slow transition to smaller node platforms. While AMD is already happily on 7nm, Intel is still struggling towards 10nm with that transition dividing up their already overstretched 14nm foundries.

What Do We Think?

In the move to smaller node designs, AMD arguably had an easier time because back in 2017 demand for their processors was comparatively very low. Admittedly, this has since change with their Ryzen platform (and subsequent generations) proving to be more and more popular with consumers.

If you did think that Intel could bounce back in 2020, however, and specifically reclaim some of their big losses in the CPU market share, let’s just say that based on this news, it doesn’t seem likely.

What do you think? Do you use an Intel or AMD processor? In addition, which way do you plan to go for your next upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!