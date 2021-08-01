Intel DG2 (Xe-HPG) GPUs to Launch at CES 2022?

In something that’s starting to give me flashbacks to the days of ‘Ryzen is Coming’, we’ve known for quite some time now that Intel has had plans to get involved in the world of gaming graphics cards. I mean, let’s face it, if somebody was going to come along to give AMD and Nvidia some fresh competition, it could only realistically be Intel. – While we’ve known of these intentions for a little over 2 years now, to date, very little firm has come to light and even less regarding actual gaming consumer GPUs. – Following a post by a reliable leak source ‘硬件学堂’ (which I hope doesn’t translate to something offensive) though, they are now claiming that Intel’s DG2 graphics cards are getting closer and closer, and more so, that they might officially be unveiled at CES 2022.

Intel DG2 (Xe-HPG) Graphics Cards

Now, if this news is proven correct, then this would clearly represent one of the biggest announcements likely set to be made at CES 2022. This isn’t to mention the fact that Intel is expected to, following its initial launch later this year, complete the Alder Lake-S CPU and motherboard range at the event too. – What can we truly expect to see though? Well, the short answer is, we don’t know.

The clear hope is that we’re finally going to see some gaming-based dedicated graphics cards from Intel, and if that is the case, then it’s clearly going to be very exciting to see how they perform. We can’t, however, dismiss the possibility that these will be more workstation or HEDT based models (which is pretty much all we’ve seen so far from Intel).

A Lot Seemingly on the Way

Prior leaks have suggested that the launch of Intel DG2 will see 5 different models brought to the market. This would certainly be a range sufficient enough to suggest that, if not all, then most will likely be gaming-based designs. – If we do, therefore, see these graphics cards launch at CES 2022, the hottest topics are basically going to boil down to 2 key points. Firstly, how they compare with the best that AMD and Nvidia have to offer. And secondly, how they compare in terms of prices with the latter perhaps being the most pointed question, because, let’s face it, Intel doesn’t have a reputation for being cheap.

Putting those questions to one side, however, having a long-overdue trio of mainstream gaming graphics card manufacturers can only be good for us humble consumers. Let’s just hope Intel gets things off to a strong start!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!