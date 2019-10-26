Intel Dismisses AMD Market Share Growth as ‘Supply Problems’

Albeit a very contentious point, it’s hard for me to overlook the fact that if I was going to recommend a processor to anyone at the moment, it would have to be from the AMD Ryzen range. Particular their most recent (and excellent) 3rd-generation 3XXX releases. That isn’t, incidentally, any criticism of Intel. In terms of outright price to performance, however, it’s actually been hard to not at least consider getting a Ryzen CPU since the 1st-generation platform released back in 2017.

It’s a trend that many others are seemingly agreeing with as market share figures in both desktop and server markets have been showing significant growth for AMD. In a report via PCGamesN, however, Intel has (somewhat bizarrely) decided to play this growth down.

According to them, it’s (apparently) nothing to do with the performance of AMD. Instead it’s their own fault with supply issues!

AMD currently has a 31.1% desktop CPU market share. Their best for 10 years.

Intel Blames Supply Issues For AMD Growth

For us, this claim is just absolutely ridiculous. Yes, Intel is having supply problems. A factor that has been evident for well over a year now. Despite this though, you can still (relatively easily) get your hands on their processors.

In making the claim, however, Intel CFO George Davis has said:

“We haven’t seen any difference in our view of the competitive dynamics. We are clearly being impacted significantly on the value end of the market which is a supply issue for us.”

What Do We Think?

Intel will reportedly be ‘back on track’ in terms of their supply lines by the end of 2020. It does, however, beg the question as to if AMD continues to grow (which we fully expect) what will they decide to blame then?

Frankly, we feel that Intel would’ve been far better served not making such a ridiculous claim as this. AMD isn’t performing well and gaining market share because Intel is struggling to get processors on shelves. They’re doing it because their Ryzen CPU platform is bloody good! It really is that simple!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!