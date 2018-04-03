Intel Expands 8th Generation Core Desktop CPU Family

Intel Coffee Lake Family Expands

Aside from announcing new 300 Series chipsets, Intel is also expanding their 8th gen Core Desktop CPU family. This includes not just new standard power desktop offerings, but several new low-power options as well. These come in a variety of prices ranging from $117 to $303 USD. All are also compatible with the new B360, H370, and H310 chipset mainboards.

The new standard desktop models include the Core i5-8600, Core i5-8500 and Core i3-8300. There are no Core i7 models announced for the desktop this time.

The Core i5-8600 has a base clock of 3.1GHz and has a Turbo of 4.3GHz. The Intel Core i5-8500 on the other hand has a base clock of 3.0GHz and has a slightly lower Turbo of 4.1GHz. Both these new i5 CPUs are 6-Cores/6-threads units with 9M of Intel Smart cache. They also support Optane and vPro technology, as well as dual-channel DDR4 up to 2666MHz. Both have a TDP of 65W. As expected, the i5-8600 costs more at $213 USD, while the i5-8500 costs $192 USD.

The new Core i3-8300 on the other hand is a 4-core/4-thread CPU supporting DDR4-2400. It has a slightly lower TDP of 62W, and has 8MB of Intel Smart Cache. It makes up for its lack of Turbo and cores with a higher 3.7GHz base clock. Best of all, it is quite affordable for only $138.

To see the rest of the new 8th Gen Core desktop processor models, including the new low-power offerings, check out the table below:

