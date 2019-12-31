Intel Expected to Reveal Advanced Cooling for Athena Laptops

While having a thin and light laptop is always a nice feature, there is generally one problem that all manufacturers have to try and overcome. Namely, that with such a small area of space to work with, cooling can often be a big problem. Well, technically, not so much cooling as having a laptop that doesn’t sound like a harrier jet attempting VTOL.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Intel is reportedly set to reveal a brand new cooling technology specifically for their slim range of Athena laptops that will reportedly improve performance by as much as 30%.

Intel to Reveal New Athena ‘Advanced Cooling’ System

At the time of writing, details of the new system are not yet known. It is, however, believed that Intel is going to reveal a new design that will utilize vapor chambers and graphite sheets. This new method will effectively allow for a much larger area for heat dissipation.

Specifically designed as part of their Athena laptop range, this could see temperature figures improved (or more specifically increase their headroom) by much as 25-30%.

When Will We Know More?

It is rumored that the advanced cooling system will be featured heavily by Intel at CES 2020. An event which, just in case you didn’t know, was less than a week away now.

What does this mean for consumers though? Well, with better cooling comes more than a few benefits. Processors could, in theory, operate far stronger. All while also being able to keep noise levels in slim models at far more tolerable levels.

We won’t, of course, know any specifics until Intel official reveals this. Rest assured, however, our bags are all packed and ready for CES 2020 and we’ll be there to bring you the latest news straight from the showroom floor!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!