Intel Expects Memory Prices To Continue To Fall

/ 1 min ago

Intel See More Memory Price Drops On The Way

If you’ve recently been looking for an update to your system via either more RAM or an SSD (solid state drive) you may have noticed in the last year that after a long period of prices going up, they have (thankfully) started coming down again.

The upwards trend has particularly been difficult for those looking to improve their RAM where prices have been frankly ridiculous for far too long!

Price drops have, however, been in no small part due to the fact that the creation of more manufacturing plants has been able to effectively meet consumer demand. It seems, however, that the supply is now exceeding the demand!

In a report via PCGamesN, Intel has even gone as far to say that while there have been price drops in recent months, they expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Good News For Consumers!

Companies such as Intel, Samsung and SK Hynix have all confirmed that there is something of a product excess at the moment. It’s not that consumers are not still buying, but the volumes in which they are now producing RAM and SSDs are significantly outweighing consumers needs.

As such, something of a subtle price war is currently underway.

Intel has said: “Our conversations with customers and partners across our PC and data-centric businesses over the past couple of months have made several trends clear. We are also anticipating an incrementally more challenging NAND pricing environment,”

Intel Optane SSD 800p RAID Photo view top top

When Should I Buy?

While RAM price drops have been more subtle, it’s unquestionable that you can now pick up exceptionally good SSDs for not a lot of money. We’re even talking those of pretty huge memory sizes.

As such, if you are currently in the market for an inexpensive upgrade, now might not be a terrible time to act or, at the very least, to keep your eyes open for some pretty amazing deals.

What do you think? Have you spotted any PC memory bargains recently? – Let us know in the comments!

