Intel Eyes Threadripper With Reported Cascade Lake X Delay

Things have gotten a little weird with the release of the Intel Cascade Lake X processors. You see, officially, Intel launched them in early October. It seems, however, that this wasn’t really a release. It was instead more of a product announcement as, at the time of writing, not a single one has hit retail shelves.

There were rumours that they would (eventually) land in early November. In a report via Videocardz, however, it is being suggested that this date may also be getting pushed back (again?) until the end of the month. There is, however, a ‘red’ reason for this.

Intel To Take on AMD in the HEDT Market

Based on the image above, it would seem to confirm that Intel has delayed the release of its Cascade Lake X processors until November 25th. Why this date though? Well, in a definitely not coincidentally fact, it would put them in direct competition with the upcoming release of AMD’s 3rd-generation Threadripper processors.

This does, however, indicate more about the current state of the HEDT market than you might think.

What Do We Think?

It does beg the question, if this is true, why is Intel doing this? Well, the answer is pretty simple. Intel is scared!

I know, that sounds ridiculous. Over the last 2 years, however, AMD has been making remarkable inroads into both the HEDT and server markets. Specifically, with their Threadripper and EPYC platforms. It has, quite frankly, gotten to the point that Intel is on the backfoot and are having to operate reactionary to Team Reds releases. Who would’ve thought that just a few years ago?

Its certainly going to be more than a little interesting to see how the Cascade Lake X releases directly compare to the 3rd-gen Threadrippers. Call us crazy, however, but would this delay suggest that Intel doesn’t think it’s going to win in performance and, therefore, might have to react on price? – How quickly things can change!

What do you think? Does this suggest Intel is worried about the upcoming Threadripper releases? Which releases do you think will be better at this point? – Let us know in the comments!