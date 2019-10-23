Intel Gemini Lake Refresh Expected This November

You would be forgiven, based on the masses of ‘lake’ platforms that Intel has, to not be specifically aware of Gemini. They are, however, more popular than you might think. Albeit perhaps in ways that you don’t think about or encounter that often.

Intel’s Gemini Lake platform is primarily based on low-power entry-level laptops and systems. In simple terms, we’re talking about the short-end of the performance stick here.

While there often isn’t much fanfare made surrounding this rather ‘basic’ end of the market, in a report via TechPowerUp, it seems that Intel may be ready to release their latest Gemini refresh as early as this November. That starts in a little over a week just in case you’re not paying attention.

Intel Gemini Processor Refresh

So, you might be wondering what’s new in this refresh. Well, while utilizing the latest 14nm design, while they are still essentially still basic low-power models, there are significant clock speed increases than seen in prior releases.

For example, the Pentium Silver J5040 is clocked at 2.00 GHz/3.20 GHz boost. This offers quite a significant upgrade on the prior J5005, which has a 1.50 GHz/2.80 GHz boost.

What Do We Think?

Being ‘basic’ dual and quad-core processors, as above you shouldn’t expect the earth from these. By proxy, it perhaps explains why Intel isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for them either. In terms of upcoming budget-level system and laptop releases, however, the new Gemini refresh will represent a solid increase in performance.

With them expected to land within the next month, if you are in the market for a cheap system or laptop, it might, therefore, be worth holding fire until these officially hit the retail market! They’ll represent a solid performance boost for likely exactly the same money as the existing Gemini platform. You can’t argue with that!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!