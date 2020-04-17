Intel Gen12 Xe iGPU Could Match AMD’s Vega Performance

In terms of iGPU designs, AMD has certainly taken things to new heights with the launch of their ‘Renoir’ based Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Intel’s Tiger Lake-U platform may be set to provide a solid response.

In benchmarks leaked, they appear to show that Intel’s Xe based iGPU design may be able to (at the very least) match AMD’s Vega in terms of graphical performance.

Intel Tiger Lake-U iGPU

In the benchmark results (which you can check out below) it seems pretty clear that Intel’s Xe platform is definitely going to take things a significant step up compared to their prior designs. More so, however, it seems pretty clear that when these processors release (circa 2021) then it looks set to beat (by a fairly comfortable margin) it’s Vega-based counterparts. Again though, in graphical/gaming performance. While Firestrike is a very solid benchmarking tool, it’s not indicative of the main CPU performance.

What Do We Think?

It should, of course, be noted that these are very ‘early door’ benchmarks and, as such, when Intel does finally release this processor range, it has the potential to easily surpass AMD’s Vega. There is, however, a key factor that needs to be made. AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile platform is already out and, as such, they’re going to have at least a year to try and carve a slice of the laptop market for themselves which, if recent figures are anything to judge by, they’re doing remarkably well so far!

What do you think? Would you be more inclined to buy an Intel or AMD based laptop? – Let us know in the comments!