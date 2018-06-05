Intel is Giving Away FREE Core i7-8086K Limited Edition CPUs

The Fastest 8th Gen Core i7 Mainstream Desktop Processor

News of Intel preparing a limited edition 8th Gen Core i7 CPU surfaced last week. This is apparently the Intel Core i7-8086K, a limited edition processor celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 8086. This is fully compatible with current mainstream desktop Coffee Lake motherboards, but what is really impressive is its out-of-the-box spec. Reportedly, it is a 6-core, 12-threaded processor with a stock clock of 5GHz. Furthermore, it has the ‘K’ designation, which means it is fully unlocked and overclockable.

How Much is This Processor?

Leaked pre-order prices for this processor shows it priced around $480 USD. For reference, the 3.7GHz 6C/12T Intel Core i7-8700K is currently available for $349 USD.

Can I Get One For Free?

Oddly enough, there is a possibility that you can. That is because Intel is holding a giveaway starting June 7, 2018 5:00 pm PST for this processor. The caveat is that you must live in the following countries to qualify:

UK

Canada (excluding Quebec)

USA

France

Germany

South Korea

Taiwan

Japan

China (excluding Hong Kong)

To enter, visit www.intel.com/8086sweepstakes and fill in the form. The good news is that they are not only giving away a few, but are actually giving away 8086 Core i7-8086 CPUs around the world. So the odds are very good for those who qualify.