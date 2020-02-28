Intel Graphics Command Center Now Has Capture & Streaming

With AMD ReLive and Nvidia GeForce Experience Share, owners of those graphics cards have, for some time now, had more than a few options when it comes to game recording or streaming. For those with Intel graphics adaptors, however, the options have largely been limited to third-party applications.

With the launch of the latest Intel Graphics Command Center Beta, however, that’s all set to change. Yes, Intel has introduced its own capture and live-streaming software as a stand-alone download!

Intel Graphics Command Center

In the latest beta release, the software essentially allows you to utilize it as the means of either capturing your screen video or, alternatively, streaming it directly onto websites such as Twitch or YouTube.

So, in other words, it pretty much does everything the AMD or Nvidia alternatives offer, but this time coming officially under the Intel umbrella.

What Do We Think?

With Intel largely (and currently – don’t forget Xe is expected in 2020) having relatively weak integrated graphics solutions, it’s honestly difficult to ascertain exactly what use this software will be. Well, not unless you want to stream some pretty basic games such as Minecraft or Roblox.

If you do want to check it out, however, then you do have a few options. To manually download it (and learn more), you can check the website here! – Alternatively, a quick search in the Microsoft store for ‘Graphics Command Center Beta’ should point you in the right direction!

What do you think? What software do you use to stream your games? – Let us know in the comments!