Intel i3-10100 Benchmark Reveals Huge Performance Boost

If rumours are to be believed, then the release of the Intel 10th-generation processors are literally just around the corner. That is, at least, the theory. There is, of course, still the possibility that Intel may end up holding fire on their (yet another) 14 nm “Comet Lake” silicon refresh until early 2020. Albeit that looks more than a little unlikely. Intel is, after all, feeling the pinch from the success of the latest Ryzen releases.

Of course, preceding any release is usually the leak of benchmark figures and in a report via TechPowerUp SANDRA figures have been released from the Intel Core i3-10100 show that compared to the prior 9th-generation release, Intel may have found another 31% of performance.

Intel Core i3-10100

Comparing results between the Intel Core i3-10100 and the prior i3-9100, the former is shown to give (at least within the SANDRA benchmarking test) around a 31% higher score. This is clearly a pretty huge gap in performance, but how has it been achieved?

Well, and we’ll freely admit that this is entirely speculation, most believe that Intel has introduced hyper-threading to their upcoming ‘entry-level’ processor. A technology usually reserved for their mid-high tier releases so it does beg the question as to why now?…

Well, Intel has likely done it make the release more competitive to the entry-level 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen range, whereas before, they didn’t need to be so competitive at this price range.

How Much Will It Cost?

With an anticipated release price of around £120, the Intel Core i3-10100 looks to be an impressive design. Even despite the fact that it is technically the starting point (in terms of performance) of the 10th-gen releases.

As above, all we’re really waiting on is a confirmed release date. In that regard though, expect to hear something about that in the very near future. What do you think? Are you interested in the new Intel 10th-generation processor releases? – Let us know in the comments!