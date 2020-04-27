Intel i3-10300/i3-10100 Benchmarked Against Ryzen 3300X/3100

With Intel and AMD both set to launch new entry-level processors in the coming weeks, one of the biggest talking points in the industry is exactly how these will compare against each other. Yes, admittedly, for a time the comparison did look to be primarily against Ryzen 3rd-gen VS Intel Comet Lake-S and that is still largely the case. With AMD recently announcing new cost-effective 3300X and 3100 processors, however, it’s gotten a lot more complicated in the lower end of the performance scale, but certainly more interesting.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, some of the first direct comparison benchmarks have leaked online and it shows that AMD’s new entry-level models may have a slight advantage.

Intel i3-10300/i3-10100 VS AMD Ryzen 3300X/3100

In the leaked benchmark results (reportedly taken on Cinebench) it does show that in direct comparison, the upcoming AMD 3300X and 3100 processors trade blows with Intel’s i3-10300 and i3-10100. In fact, the results are remarkably close with AMD’s 3300X perhaps (arguably) just having a slight overall advantage.

One thing, however, is abundantly clear. With results as close as this, it’s probably going to boil down to who is the less expensive and, let’s be honest, AMD is probably going to sneak that unless Intel goes very aggressive with their pricing.

What Do We Think?

If you are in the market for a modern and inexpensive processor, these designs from Intel and AMD are looking like some excellent options and, rest assured, we’re going to be telling you exactly what we think of them when the NDA expires!

For the moment though, it’s clearly going to be a close race and with a little further time allowing for some potential tweaking, it’s hard to say whose going to win this performance battle!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!