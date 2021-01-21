Intel i5-11400 Rocket Lake-S Gets Spotted on Geekbench

By the end of March, Intel should officially release their brand new 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors. While they have been formally announced, however, Intel has been surprisingly quiet in terms of offering us any kind of firm performance figures. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, a Geekbench result has just appeared online and it may give us our best indication yet as to what to expect. Well, from the i5-11400 at least.

Intel Core i5-11400

Now, it should be noted that the Intel i5-11400 isn’t going to represent the highest specification from their new 11th-gen line-up. When compared to the results seen from the i5-10400, however, it does seem to suggest that Intel’s claim of around a 10% single-core performance boost does seem pretty accurate.

Albeit, we should note that, generally speaking, Geekbench isn’t the most overly reliable benchmarking tool and, as such, any results from it should always be taken with a grain of salt.

What Do We Think?

Given that the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is currently the most logical competitor to the i5-11400, the score provided here doesn’t make good reading for Intel as, when putting the two side by side, the AMD CPU outscores it by around 30% in single-core while, as you might expect, it also absolutely destroys it in multi-core performance. – As above though, Geekbench isn’t an overly accurate measurement of comparison and, rest assured, when the new Intel Rocket Lake-S processors do arrive, we’ll be ready with our test bench to bring you all the scores!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!