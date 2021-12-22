Intel i5-12400F (With New Stock Cooler) Already on Sale in Peru

Officially speaking, Intel isn’t expected to announce the launch of their new Alder Lake-S non-K processors until January 4th. And remember, a launch is very different from a release. A launch simply means a product has been officially confirmed and revealed, with, usually, a later retail release date being stamped down at the event. – It seems, however, that following a report via Videocardz, despite the fact that one such processor, the Intel i5-12400F, isn’t likely set to be ‘released’ at least another 2-3 weeks, they’re already available to buy, directly from retailers, in Peru.

This is so much of an embargo being broken as one being completely smashed!

Intel Core i5-12400F Already on Sale in Peru?!

The source is absolutely adamant that they were able to purchase this full-blown final release i5-12400F from a Peruvian retailer (exactly who is undisclosed) for a price in the region of around $200. They do, however, note that this was apparently the only ‘new’ (unreleased) Alder Lake-S CPU they had available.

The fact though that they were able to buy it at all, and with it likely getting them one of the world’s first independent looks, is very bizarre indeed.

While we have yet to see any benchmark figures published from it, the packaging does seem to confirm that this is an entirely legitimate claim. And if that wasn’t enough to entirely convince you, then they’ve also provided a picture of one of the brand new stock cooling solutions that is expected to be launched (and bundled) alongside these new upcoming processors (3 models are expected).

When Is This Supposed To Be Released?

Despite at least one retailer in Peru seemingly deciding to ignore the official embargo dates, Intel’s next batch of entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S CPUs is expected to be officially launched on January 4th, with, presuming prior leaks are proven accurate, a formal retail release date on January 5th (the day after). – This will, incidentally, also potentially see the exact same launch/release schedule of Intel’s new B660 and H610 motherboards.

Make no bones about it though, January is going to be an exceptionally busy month in terms of new tech products. So enjoy the quiet Christmas/New Year period while you can, because things are, very shortly, set to get amazingly hectic!

