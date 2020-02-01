Intel i9-10900K Appears in 3DMark With 5.1GHz Boost Clock

With Intel’s Comet Lake-S processors expected to launch within the next couple of months, there is clearly a lot of speculation as to how these will compare to AMD’s Ryzen 3rd-gen. Specifically, if they will be able to squeeze out a bit more of a gap between the companies.

Of their expected releases, however, the Core i9-10900K will likely represent their next ‘flagship’ processor. And, in a report via TechSpot we may have one of our first confirmed instances of its clock speeds.

Intel Core i9-10900K

In a database listing on the 3DMark website, the Intel Core i9-10900K has made an appearance. In it, we have pretty strong confirmation that it will feature a 3.7MHz core clock speed, but more interestingly, it also confirms that this processor will have a 5.1MHz boost clock speed. Something that does tally largely with the indications Intel has been making.

The rabbit hole, however, does go a little deeper.

Socket and TDP

With the listing not having any confirmed TDP, one of the more interesting questions at this point is how much power these new processors will require. Based on the fact that they are essentially yet another 14nm refresh, however, many suspect that these figures could be as high as 300w. Possibly more!

On the plus side, however, early rumors are suggesting that, in terms of the socket and motherboard placement, older coolers may be compatible. There are unconfirmed rumors that Intel 115X cooler should both fit AND work on this upcoming LGA1200 socket. Albeit, you should note that very few of them will support a TDP anything close to what we anticipate here.

Still, with them set to launch in the coming weeks, rest assured we’re ready to tell you just how good (or bad) these new Intel processors are!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new Comet Lake-S platform? How do you think they’ll compare to AMD? – Let us know in the comments!