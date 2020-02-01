Intel i9-10900K Appears in 3DMark With 5.1GHz Boost Clock

/ 22 mins ago
Intel Offices

With Intel’s Comet Lake-S processors expected to launch within the next couple of months, there is clearly a lot of speculation as to how these will compare to AMD’s Ryzen 3rd-gen. Specifically, if they will be able to squeeze out a bit more of a gap between the companies.

Of their expected releases, however, the Core i9-10900K will likely represent their next ‘flagship’ processor. And, in a report via TechSpot we may have one of our first confirmed instances of its clock speeds.

Intel Core i9-10900K

In a database listing on the 3DMark website, the Intel Core i9-10900K has made an appearance. In it, we have pretty strong confirmation that it will feature a 3.7MHz core clock speed, but more interestingly, it also confirms that this processor will have a 5.1MHz boost clock speed. Something that does tally largely with the indications Intel has been making.

The rabbit hole, however, does go a little deeper.

intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

Socket and TDP

With the listing not having any confirmed TDP, one of the more interesting questions at this point is how much power these new processors will require. Based on the fact that they are essentially yet another 14nm refresh, however, many suspect that these figures could be as high as 300w. Possibly more!

On the plus side, however, early rumors are suggesting that, in terms of the socket and motherboard placement, older coolers may be compatible. There are unconfirmed rumors that Intel 115X cooler should both fit AND work on this upcoming LGA1200 socket. Albeit, you should note that very few of them will support a TDP anything close to what we anticipate here.

Still, with them set to launch in the coming weeks, rest assured we’re ready to tell you just how good (or bad) these new Intel processors are!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new Comet Lake-S platform? How do you think they’ll compare to AMD? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives