Intel i9-10980XE “Cascade Lake-X” Benchmarks Leak

With the upcoming release of the Core i9-10980XE processor, Intel is set to have a brand new HEDT flagship processor. There is, as you might expect, a lot of anticipation over this release. AMD has been giving Intel more than a run for its money recently in this area of the market. In fact, many would argue (quite convincingly) that Team Red has the advantage at the moment.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the first benchmarks have leaked from Intel’s new processor that shows that it may have the beating of at least the current AMD HEDT releases.

Intel Core i9-10980XE

In synthetic benchmarks, compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X the Intel i9-10980XE does seem to have a pretty solid advantage in all areas. Admittedly, the gap isn’t huge. It is, however, enough to at least temporarily give them a potential advantage.

If there is an advantage for the Intel i9-10980XE though, it’ll likely be topped pretty quickly when AMD finally gets their 3950X processor out the door next month.

As a side note, we have found that some sources have expressed some doubt over the validity of these benchmarks. We have personally no reason to believe that these are inaccurate, but would advise against ‘running away with them’ before firmer confirmation lands.

What Do We Think?

In the more standard (but often unpredictable) remit of gaming benchmarks, it seems that the Intel i9-10980XE pretty much holds a par with the AMD 3900X, albeit the i9-9900K still seemingly has the top dog status due to it’s generally differing and more gaming based design.

In terms of a release date, while the Core i9-10980XE is semi-officially ‘out’, it will not hit shelves until some point in November. Between Intel and AMD both releasing their HEDT lines, however, it’s shaping up to be an interesting few weeks!

What do you think? Are you looking at a new HEDT processor for your system? If so, are you planning an AMD or Intel design? – Let us know in the comments!