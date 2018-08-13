Intel i9-9900k Reportedly Capable Of 4.7 Turbo In All Cores

We are just a couple months away from Intel launching their brand new line of i9 processors. WIth them, we are expecting to see some of the most powerful to date. With the Threadripper setting some pretty impressive results, they might need to be if Intel is going to hold onto the ‘top dog’ status.

In a report via Videocardz though, figures for the brand new Intel i9-9900k have been leaked and if true, the 8-core processor could boast a highly impressive 4.7 turbo speed for all cores.

i9-9700k Also Details

Seeing such high core speeds is not unusual. It is, however, a bit unique to see such a high turbo speed achieved across all cores simultaneously. The i9-9700k is also equally impressive with a 4.9 single core speed and 4.6 multi-core. If this is true, then this could completely undermine the AMD Threadrippers performance literally just months after it’s release.

We will, of course, have to get this on our bench to find out, it is, however, very impressive specifications. If they are genuine, of course!

Is This Information Legit?

Hard to say, as Intel still hasn’t teased much surrounding the new i9 processors, let alone in-depth specifications. Based on the figures though, it does seem right and if it can truly achieve these speeds over multiple cores, it’s very impressive indeed.

With the new i9 processors expected to launch in October, we haven’t gone long to wait. Based on this though, it’s going to be curious seeing them on our test bench.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!