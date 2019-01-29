Intel i9 9980XE Extreme Edition 18 Core CPU Review

Intel i9 9980XE

When it comes to extreme CPUs, Intel has long been the performance king. The i9-9900K certainly impressed us when it launched towards the end of last year. However, that’s a more consumer-focused part, even if it was pretty extreme in its own right. The new i9-9980XE, however, takes things to another level. It offers up a staggering 18 cores and 36 threads. However, the real performance will come from its impressive max turbo of 4.5 GHz. Of course, this being an Extreme Edition, it’s also fully unlocked. That means with sufficient cooling, the sky is the limit when it comes to overclocking.

For demanding content creation tasks, workstations, rendering, and even gaming, the latest i9 ticks pretty much every box. Of course, it doesn’t come cheap with prices ranging from £1849.99 to £2159.99 depending on the retailer. It’s the next evolution of the already fantastic 7980XE, albeit now soldered and not using TIM like their older models. Of course, with Threadripper coming in much cheaper at the price per core arms race, does the latest i9 even stand a chance? Let’s find out!

Specifications

CPU Cores: 18

Threads: 36

PCI Lanes: 44

Base Clock: 3.0 GHz

Max Turbo: 4.5 GHz

TDP: 165W (Stock clocks)

Thermal Specification: 84c

Lithography: 14nm

Socket: X299 Socket 2066

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Intel product page here.

Features

Intel Optane Support

Turbo Boost 2.0

Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Virtualization Technology VT-x

Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O VT-d

Intel 64

2 AVX-512 FMA Units

SSE 5.1, SSE 4.2, AVX2, AVX-512 Instruction Sets

Intel SpeedStep Technology

Hyper-Threading

What Intel Had to Say