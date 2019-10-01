Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 iGPU Shown to Beat AMD Vega 10

While it is not uncommon (particularly for Intel processors) to come with an integrated graphics solution AMD has undoubtedly taken things to a new level with the release of their Vega iGPU. Put simply, users can expect a generally ‘ok’ gaming experience on the lower-end of the graphical scale without the need for a separate graphics solution. There are, of course, always limits to just what an iGPU/APU can manage on the desktop market and a dedicated card will (nearly) always having a huge advantage.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Intel might be set to fight back (at least on the integrated graphics front) as benchmarks have leaked from their upcoming Iris Plus Graphics G7 iGPU.

Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 iGPU

In the benchmarks released, comparatively speaking to the AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 iGPU (found in the 2700u processor) the Intel Iris Plus G7 manages to pull around a 15-25% advantage. Albeit, in synthetic testing. This, in iPGU terms, is hugely substantial.

Admittedly, in terms of gaming, the margins are a lot slimmer. These early indications do, however, suggest that Intels new iGPU release has, at the very least, closed the gap between themselves and AMD. Well, on at least this level, at least.

What Do We Think?

As noted earlier, if you plan to game (be it on a desktop or laptop) then you’re ideally going to want a dedicated graphics card. The release of the AMD Vega iGPU platform did, however, show that potential was there to provide a decent graphics solution at an affordable price. Affordable because it’s built into the processor.

Is the Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 iGPU going to be good enough for gaming on a mid-level of performance? Likely not. We’ve certainly not seen that from the Vega counterpart. For 720p gaming, however, this could provide a nice cost-effective solution for your next processor purchase. Albeit, in terms of outright ‘bang for buck’, AMD will likely still hold the edge in all regards.

What do you think? Is this a positive move by Intel? – Let us know in the comments!