Intel is Expected to Cut Desktop CPU Prices in 2020

If there is one undeniable truth about Intel processors, it’s that while they pack an excellent punch, they can come with a pretty hefty price tag. This is, undoubtedly, one of the main reasons why the AMD Ryzen platform (launched back in 2017) has seen so much success.

Taking the third-generation Ryzen releases out the equation (which managed to blur the lines even further), for the first time in years, AMD had a processor platform that was not only competitive with the offerings Intel had, but also retailed at a notably lower price. Put simply, it’s the primary reason why I personally own 2 Ryzen processors and not a single Intel.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Intel is set to do the unthinkable. Yes! Their mainstream desktop processors are set to see a pretty significant price cut to try and combat AMD in 2020.

Intel to Cut Desktop CPU Prices

Believed to primarily be focusing on their Comet-Lake platform, Intel is expected to apply some pretty hefty price cuts this year. Something (hopefully) similar to how they effectively halved the cost of their Cascade Lake X CPU lineup last year.

Make no two bones about it though, this isn’t because they’re feeling generous. It’s because even Intel knows that AMD Ryzen is quickly becoming the preferred upgrade platform for many consumers!

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, it’s honestly hard to make the case for buying Intel. A factor that AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen releases have cemented even further. You get more cores/more threads than the comparative Intel models and at a significantly lower price. Quite frankly, AMD has proven that their processors (even in the HEDT market) can beat Intel in performance and, if not, certainly in apples to apples pricing.

On the plus side, however, if you firmly sit on the Intel side of the fence and are looking for an upgrade, price drops are only ever good news. Just in case it needed to be said, the Comet Lake line-up is (putting the current price aside) excellent!

All we need now is for Intel to oblige us with that price drop!

What do you think? Are you thinking of getting a new processor? Would this price cut make you reconsider your next CPU upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!