Intel Laptop with Tiger-Lake/Xe APU Shown Running BFV

With the upcoming release of Intel’s Tiger-Lake mobile platform, we should see the formal debut of their new ‘Xe’ integrated graphics adapter. Just how good will it actually be though? Well, in a report via Videocardz, Intel has released a video showing one of the prototype designs in action running Battlefield V, and, we must admit, it seems to be running it remarkably well!

Intel Tiger-Lake/Xe

In the video (which you can watch below) we can see a prototype laptop featuring the upcoming tech release from Intel. Running Battlefield V at a solid 30 FPS (in 1080p resolution), it seems pretty clear that despite this being an integrated graphics APU design, it can still clearly provide a more than solid gaming experience.

When you consider that many entry-level dedicated mobile graphics cards can barely manage this level of gaming performance, it’s a clear indication that ‘Xe’ is going to be pretty good, if not great!

What Do We Think?

This video could be the first indication as to just how good Intel’s upcoming Tiger-Lake laptop releases could be for consumers. Specifically, because if they are capable of a genuine gaming experience without a dedicated graphics card, we could potentially see a lot of very powerful and (in theory) inexpensive laptops hit the market before the end of this year.

While AMD might slowly be chipping away at Intel’s desktop market share, if this video is anything to go by, they’ve still got a long way to go in the laptop stakes!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!