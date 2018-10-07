Intel Will Announce New CPUs On October 8th

Intel Will Launch 9th Gen Desktop CPUs

Last year, AMD unleashed their 8 core Ryzen CPUs to the masses. While 8 cores CPUs were not new, it was the first time they were so affordable. Furthermore, the use of the new Zen architecture meant performance was comparable to Intel. Since then, Intel has been somewhat reeling from this attack. In a move that will finally provide a complete response, Intel is readying their new 9th Gen chips. The chips will finally launch this coming Monday on October 8th.

The launch event will be held in New York on October 8th at 10 AM EST. There, Intel will release their new desktop processors. We have already seen some of the mobile chips launch already. With the desktop launch, the full Chipzilla response to Ryzen will be out. Last year, Chipzilla released their 8th Generation chips that boosted the mainstream lineup to 6 cores. Now, the 9th Generation chips will bring that up to 8 cores at last.

New CPUs Bring 8 Intel Cores to Mainstream Platform

Along with higher core counts, Intel is also revamping the way Hyper-Threading works in the lineup. From what we have seen, only the top end SKUs will feature this technology. Low-end chips will just have 1 thread per core. The new chips also feature possible hardware mitigations to Meltdown and Spectre. Unfortunately, due to delays with 10nm, the chips will be on 14nm. Left unsaid is the possibility that the 14nm shortage the company is facing will cripple launch supply and drive prices up. The only hope is that Intel purposefully crippled 8th Gen production to build up 9th Gen supply.

Along with the new 9th Gen chips, Chipzilla is also expected to talk about their HEDT platform as well. This will see a replacement to Skylake X and update to Basin Falls to counter Threadripper 2. This will likely mean even higher core counts as AMD jumped from 12 to 24. Finally, the company is sure to share more details about Z390. The new chipset will support the new platform and chips. With only a day or so to go, we won’t have long to see what Intel’s response to AMD will look like.