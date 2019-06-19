Intel Launches 9th-Gen Specific Automatic Overclocking Tool

Intel Performance Maximizer

If you are lucky enough to own a 9th-generation Intel processor, then you’re probably already enjoying some pretty amazing performance from it. Admittedly, the 3rd-generation Ryzen releases might give it a run for its money, but then again, they’re not out… yet!

If you do, however, own a K-series processor (which essentially means that it can be overclocked) then we have good news for you! Following the launch of their Intel Performance Maximizer, overclocking software (direct from Intel) is now available to help you squeeze some extra performance out of your CPU.

Should I Overclock?

The software is designed to work specifically with 9th-generation Intel processors, but can take a lot of the more technical legwork out of applying an overclock. Delving into the BIOS to do it is still the more ideal way, but isn’t necessarily for the faint of heart.

Overclocking is, after all, an entirely free way (excluding the extra electricity) to squeeze extra performance out of many of your system components. As such, if you’re the owner of any of the following processors, you may want to try out this software.

  • i9 9900K
  • i9 9900KF
  • i7 9700K
  • i7 9700KF
  • i5 9600K
  • i5 9600KF

Are There Risks?

While it is somewhat difficult to ruin a CPU via overclocking, it’s not necessarily impossible either. As part of the terms of the automated software, however, Intel has guaranteed a 1-time free replacement of any processor that is ‘fried’ using it. As such, the chances of this software causing any problems would seem remote.

If you are, therefore, interested in trying it out, you can check out the official website (and download) via the link here!

