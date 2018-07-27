Intel Launches ‘Bean Canyon’ NUCs with Coffee Lake-U CPUs

Focused on Performance

Intel is launching their latest NUC series from the Bean Canyon line. These have been rumoured to come out for several weeks, but it is now official. These NUCs are powered by Coffee Lake-U processors and look very similar to the Baby Canyon NUC series. The biggest change being an internal layout revamp. Each NUC measures 115 x 111mm, and vary in thickness depending whether the model has SATA drive support. If they do not, it only measures 31mm tall, but if they do, it can be up to 51mm tall.

What is New in these Bean Canyon NUCs?

These Bean Canyon models come with a more powerful 28W TDP Coffee Lake-U, whereas the previous gen Baby Canyon only had 15W TDP processors. These 15W CPUs were also in 2+2 or 2+3e configurations, while the new generation has “2+3e” as baseline. Furthermore, they are available in “4+3e” options as well for those who require more processing power. CPU options include Core i3-8109U (2C/4T 3.0 to 3.6 GHz), i5-8259U (4C/8T 2.3 to 3.8GHz), and i7-8559U (4C/8T 2.7 to 4.5GHz) processors.

All have two SO-DIMM slots available for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400. Also new in these models is the Iris Plus Graphics 655 with 128MB eDRAM. Every single NUC unit in this generation uses it, and delivers superior graphics performance.

In terms of storage expansion, there is a single 2.5″ drive bay for SATA3 SSDs on three out of five total models. All of them however, have an M.2 2280 SSD support for both SATA or PCIe 3.0 x4 interface.

There is also built-in Intel Wireless-AC 9560 which is soldered down, as well as an Intel i219V Gigabit Ethernet controller for wired networking.

Display output connectors include HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 via USB-C.

When Will These Be Available?

According to Anandtech, these will be available in early August with pricing information to follow.