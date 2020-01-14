Intel May Be Working on a 22-core i9-10990XE Processor

It is all rumor, but Intel may be working on a brand new HEDT processor that will feature 22-cores and, potentially, be based on their Cooper Lake architecture.

Now, admittedly, we have seen more than a few indications over the years that new processors are on the way and more often than not, they have to be treated with a healthy amount of skepticism. In a report via Videocardz though, this time around we have some accompanying benchmarks to add to the speculation.

Intel to Release a New HEDT 22-Core Processor?

With the benchmarks originating from ChipHell, while it’s entirely possible that they are legitimate, it’s hard to ignore the fact that such charts can be very easily faked.

The main speculation, however, is suggesting that this processor may be Intel experimenting with utilizing an XCC-Die on an LGA2066 socket. Something that apparently many AIB motherboard partners have been willing to confirm at CES 2020, but only off-the-record.

What Do We Think?

While this upcoming processor release is entirely possible, we would probably recommend taking all of this with a healthy pinch of salt. There’s just something about it all that just seems a little fanciful.

Admittedly, Intel probably would like a few more HEDT releases. Particularly based upon the significant in-roads AMD has made in the market. For now though, let’s not get too carried away here. This could all just be a lot of smoke with very little fire!

What do you think? Would you be interested in this new processor? – Let us know in the comments!