Intel May Cut 9th-Gen CPU Prices To Compete With AMD Ryzen

Intel May Issue 9th-Gen CPU Price Cuts

With the upcoming release of the AMD Ryzen 3000 series, a lot of speculation and leaked benchmarks would indicate that in terms of comparative performance, AMD might be set to take the advantage not only in outright processing power but also in gaming terms. Not only this but in cash-terms AMD will also retain a significant comparative advantage. Specifically, by being notably less expensive than the current 9th-generation Intel processors.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Intel may be set to issue a response by offering significant discounts and price cuts across their entire 9th-generation processor range.

How Much Cheaper?

Rumours are suggesting that price cuts of anything between 10% to 15% may be seen. In retail terms, this will likely result in a reduction of $35-$100. Obviously, depending on the model. It is believed that these price cuts will be issued at some point in Q3 2019. Ideally, the closer to July the better as that’s when AMD’s Ryzen 3000 processors will launch.

This price cut, however, is particularly significant as, if it does happen, it means that Intel is really starting to have to take AMD seriously for (arguably) for the first time in over 15 years. Is it a knee jerk reaction though?

What Do We Think?

Although entirely open to conjecture until benchmarks are released, we’ve already seen some pretty solid confirmation that AMD’s top processors in the 3rd-gen Ryzen release are really going to push and genuinely compete with Intel’s top level. Some indications are even suggesting that AMD may have the strongest processors by a huge margin. Not just in power either, but also in direct gaming terms.

If Intel is willing to cut prices as a direct response, it’s the best indication that even they may be worried about what AMD has on the horizon. Yes, AMDs top dog position may only be temporary as Intel do have releases planned for 2020. It would, however, prove to be a real shake-up in the market. Is Intel’s dominance coming to an end? Maybe, maybe not. This is, however, likely to at least prove to be another Ryzen success for AMD.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!