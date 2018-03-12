Intel Might Actually Purchase Broadcom

Classic “big fish eats little fish”

Even though Broadcom is by no means a little fish in the industry, it appears that Intel has serious thoughts about purchasing the company. As you might be aware, Broadcom has some serious plans itself, as its attempts to acquire Qualcomm are nearing completion. However, since this would result in a rather intimidating American silicon supergiant, Intel might want to halt that move by acquiring Broadcom first. These observations were made first by CNBC, and while we’ve not heard anything official yet, the story does seem to have some merit to it. As such, Intel and Broadcom have not made an official statement.

Broadcom under investigation by the US Government.

Not too long ago, Broadcom managed to sway the Qualcomm board ahead of a major vote. The vote concerned the acquisition, obviously, which prompted an investigation from American regulators. Regulators could potentially stop the purchase if they manage to connect it to some form of national security threat. Intel could potentially take advantage of this, of course. However, other large players such as Google and Microsoft have expressed their concern. We’ll definitely keep you posted as the story develops.

