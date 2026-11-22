A new Nova Lake-S architecture processor leaked on a testing platform, revealing interesting details about the hardware Intel is preparing.

The leak comes from the OpenBenchmark suite, where a model listed as Intel 0000 appeared with the NVL identifier, confirming the existence of Nova Lake-S in the validation stage.

Intel Nova Lake-S: New 28-Core Intel CPU Reaches 5.2 GHz

The registered system has around 28 cores, probably divided into eight performance cores, sixteen efficiency cores, and four low-power cores. In addition, the tests showed clock speeds reaching 5.2 GHz, a promising figure, although it is still subject to change since this is an engineering sample.

The tests were not limited to raw CPU performance, as the integrated graphics were identified as Intel NVL-S. The processor was tested with several computing and graphics applications, including tools such as Hashcat, Unigine benchmarks, and Quake II RTX scenarios under the Ubuntu 26.04 operating system, using a total of 32 GB of memory.

It is important to note that engineers use reference motherboards with early BIOS versions, so these initial values do not guarantee the final clock speeds of commercial products. Furthermore, the record uses a four-number naming scheme that could permanently replace the traditional three-digit naming system seen in previous generations.

Although the platform was running on a specific motherboard, it is still unknown whether the record comes from Intel’s internal testing or preliminary tests carried out with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.