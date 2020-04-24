Intel Plans to Launch “Tiger Lake” CPUs in Mid-2020

All going well, Intel should be launching their new desktop Comet Lake-S processors within the next month. Again, all going well! In terms of their overall plans for 2020, however, it seems that while this is an important part, it’s not the end of the story for releases this year!

In a report via TechPowerUp, slides leaked from Intel reveal that the company plans to introduce its new ‘Tiger Lake’ CPU architecture by mid-2020.

Intel Tiger Lake Processors

Set to be their first processors that will feature their new integrated Xe graphics adaptors, there is an important distinction to be made between these and Comet Lake-S. While the latter is being specifically designs for desktop systems, ‘Tiger Lake’ will almost certainly be (and remain) a mobile platform.

As such, we’re looking more towards laptops and notebooks rather than PCs. Albeit and all going well though, ‘Tiger Lake’ should represent a significant step up as a logical successor to their ‘Sky Lake’ designs if, for no other reason, because of the inclusion of its new APU ‘Xe’ style design.

What Do We Think?

While Intel plans for a mid-2020 release, this should be taken more as advisory rather than a nailed down conclusive date. We’ve already seen how the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of issues with manufacturers and the tech industries’ general infrastructure/supply line. As such, don’t be too surprised if these get pushed back until later in the year.

Never-the-less, with this new platform looking more than a little decent, good things could soon be on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!